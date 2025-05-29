The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for widespread inclement weather across Assam over the next 24 hours, with forecasts indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall particularly in the western and southern parts of the state over the next 2–3 days.

The adverse weather conditions are attributed to a well-marked low-pressure area situated over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast. According to the IMD, this system is associated with a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level and tilting southwards with height. The system is likely to move slowly northwards and is expected to intensify into a Depression over the northern Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

As a result of the evolving system, several districts are likely to be affected by torrential rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Districts placed under high alert include Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bajali, Baksa, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Darrang, Udalguri, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, and Dima Hasao, among others.

In Guwahati, continued and intense rainfall is anticipated to lead to urban flooding, severe traffic disruptions, and heightened risks of tree falls and localized landslides, especially in vulnerable and hillside areas. The city’s municipal and emergency departments are actively monitoring the situation, and control rooms are on alert for swift response.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued an advisory urging residents to remain alert and adopt precautionary measures. Commuters and travelers have been advised to postpone non-essential travel and avoid venturing out during periods of heavy rain.

People residing in low-lying areas and along slopes have been especially cautioned to watch for early signs of flash floods or landslides. Citizens are encouraged to stay tuned to official updates and follow all safety advisories issued by local authorities.