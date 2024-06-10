The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in several northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim, on Monday. The states of Arunachal Pradesh, along with West Bengal and South Interior Karnataka, are also expected to experience significant rainfall. Additionally, Coastal Karnataka and districts of Madhya Maharashtra are on alert for heavy showers.

The IMD has further warned that Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may face thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on June 10. These weather conditions could lead to disruptions and potential hazards across the region.

In other weather-related news, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and north interior Karnataka are also forecasted to encounter thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds. Meanwhile, Mumbai has been experiencing continuous rainfall due to the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, resulting in widespread waterlogging.

On the other hand, parts of northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and some regions of Bihar, are likely to face heatwave-like conditions on Monday. Odisha is expected to experience hot and humid weather.

Severe heatwave conditions were recorded on June 9 in the Madhya Pradesh districts of Tikamgarh, Gwalior, and Khajuraho, with temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius.

As the monsoon advances, Mumbai continues to experience thunderstorms and rainfall, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city. The IMD advises residents and authorities in the affected northeastern states and other regions to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions amidst these weather conditions.