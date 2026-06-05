IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms across Assam over next three days

Guwahati and several parts of Assam are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the next two to three days, according to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 5.

The weather agency said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intermittent spells of rain are very likely at isolated locations across the state, including Guwahati, during the period.

Authorities have warned that the expected rainfall could worsen waterlogging in urban areas, disrupt traffic movement and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable hill slopes and low-lying regions.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said district administrations and emergency response agencies are closely monitoring the situation, while response systems have been kept on alert to deal with any adverse weather-related incidents.

Urging residents to remain cautious, ASDMA advised people to take all necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers have been asked to plan their journeys accordingly, as weather conditions may affect road movement in several areas.

People living in low-lying localities and landslide-prone hillside regions have also been asked to stay alert for any signs of flooding or slope instability.

ASDMA said weather updates and advisories will be shared regularly through its official website and social media platforms. The authority urged the public to follow official weather bulletins and safety advisories to ensure their safety during the prolonged spell of rain.