India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts in various parts of the country as monsoon has hit almost the entire of India.

According to reports, the rain will lash Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh between June 29 and July 1.

Similarly, Sikkim will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 27 to July 2.

The IMD scientist has stated that the monsoon has advanced in the past 4-5 days, “Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand during next five days,”

Torrential rain across Uttarakhand has been predicted till July 5. A Yellow alert has been issued in view of moderate to heavy rains in Dehradun as well as hilly areas of Uttarakhand in the coming days.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Uttarakhand, V Murugesan, has said that teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed along the Amarnath Yatra route, as well as in sensitive disaster areas.

An orange alert has been issued in a total of eight districts in the state.

Apart from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh will also witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning on June 30 and July 1.

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