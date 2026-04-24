IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Assam's Guwahati; public advised to stay alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Guwahati over the next 3–4 days, prompting an advisory from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) urging residents to remain vigilant.

According to the IMD, isolated areas in the city may receive 7–20 cm of rainfall within 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The prevailing weather conditions are likely to trigger waterlogging, disrupt vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable zones.

Authorities stated that emergency response systems have been placed on alert, with continuous monitoring of the situation underway. ASDMA has advised daily commuters and long-distance travellers to plan their schedules carefully and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall.

Residents living in low-lying and hillside areas have been specifically urged to remain cautious and watch for early signs of flooding or landslides. Officials also appealed to the public to stay updated through official weather bulletins and follow all safety advisories issued by local authorities to minimise risks during the expected spell of heavy rain.