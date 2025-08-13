IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Guwahati, authorities brace for urban flooding risk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati over the coming days, heightening concerns about waterlogging and urban flooding in the city.



According to the seven-day forecast, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky with frequent spells of rain or thundershowers, including the likelihood of intense downpours on multiple days.



IMD data shows that Guwahati has already witnessed significant monsoon activity this season, recording a single-day rainfall of 111.4 mm on July 27 — a level that in the past has caused severe waterlogging in several neighbourhoods. With the soil already saturated from recent rains, meteorologists warn that even moderate showers could trigger swift runoff and inundation in low-lying areas.



Localities such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, GS Road underpasses, Rukminigaon, Beltola, and Zoo Road Tiniali remain particularly vulnerable, as they have a history of flooding after heavy rain. The Bharalu and Basistha rivers, which flow through the city, are also under observation for potential swelling if upstream rainfall intensifies.



The IMD has specifically flagged August 15 as a potential heavy rainfall day, which could disrupt Independence Day events in the city. “With the soil already saturated, the chances of urban flooding are high if the predicted heavy rainfall coincides with high upstream flows,” a senior official at the Regional Meteorological Centre said.



Authorities have advised the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to clear drainage choke points and deploy dewatering pumps in flood-prone zones as a precautionary measure. Residents have been urged to follow updates via the IMD’s “Mausam” mobile application and prepare for possible disruptions.



Meteorologists warn that mid-August to early September often brings some of the heaviest rainfall events in Assam. They expect Guwahati to face at least two to three more extreme rain episodes — potentially exceeding 100 mm in 24 hours — before the monsoon begins to withdraw in late September. With the monsoon trough remaining active over the Northeast and localized thunderstorms likely, the city’s flood risk will remain elevated over the next month.