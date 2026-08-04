IMD warns of thunderstorm, lightning for parts of Assam in next few hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an immediate weather alert forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next few hours.

According to the IMD's Guwahati Meteorological Centre, Barpeta, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan and Nalbari are likely to experience thunderstorm activity along with intermittent spells of rain. The weather system is expected to remain active for the next one to three hours, with lightning posing a potential risk to residents.

The advisory, issued in the public interest by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), has urged people to exercise caution and follow safety protocols during the period of adverse weather.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly those living in vulnerable and low-lying areas, to avoid venturing into open spaces during thunderstorms. People have also been asked not to take shelter under trees or near electric poles due to the risk of lightning strikes.

Commuters have been cautioned about reduced visibility and slippery road conditions that could lead to traffic disruptions during the spell of rain. Local administrations and emergency response teams have been placed on alert to respond promptly to any weather-related incidents.

The latest warning comes as Assam continues to witness unstable weather conditions following weeks of heavy rainfall and flooding in several parts of the state. Officials said they are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and are prepared to take necessary measures if conditions deteriorate.

ASDMA has appealed to the public to remain updated through official weather advisories and avoid circulating unverified information. Residents have also been urged to cooperate with authorities and adhere to safety guidelines to minimise risks during the adverse weather conditions.