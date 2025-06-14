The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather alert for the northeastern states of India, forecasting intense weather conditions over the next five days. Residents in the region should brace for moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and persistently high day temperatures. The IMD's alert particularly affects the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, multiple active weather systems are currently influencing the Northeast. A cyclonic circulation is located over Central Assam and adjoining areas at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Another system is present over South Bangladesh and the adjoining North Bay of Bengal at 3.1 km elevation. A third system, situated over North Odisha between 3.1 and 5.8 km altitude, tilts southwestward with height. Additionally, a trough extends from South Bangladesh to South Odisha at 3.1 km above sea level. These systems are expected to significantly impact weather conditions across the region, bringing about notable changes in the climate patterns.

The region has already experienced varied rainfall in the last 24 hours, with light to moderate showers reported. Notable rainfall measurements include 10 cm in Tezu, 7 cm in Manughat, and 5 cm in locales such as Kolasib and Bihubar. Despite the rainfall, day temperatures remain above the seasonal norm, especially in Assam, where they have been markedly above normal, contributing to the discomfort of residents.

The IMD's five-day forecast predicts widespread moderate rainfall throughout the region. On June 14, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. By June 16, very heavy rains are anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, with continued heavy rains in other northeastern states, which could lead to localized flooding and disruptions. The forecast highlights the potential for challenging weather conditions that may affect daily life and infrastructure.

Persistent hot and humid conditions will continue in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Manipur, with temperatures expected to remain 3–5°C above seasonal norms. The Guwahati City outlook for June 14–20 predicts partly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms initially, shifting to widespread showers by June 19–20, offering some relief from the heat.