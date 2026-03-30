Impact of India Today NE report triggers action in Assam's Morigaon

The growing impact of India Today NE was once again evident as a recent report by the platform prompted swift action from authorities in Morigaon.

Following the publication of the news report, the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, along with the Legal Metrology Department, Morigaon, carried out a raid at a business establishment.

During the operation, officials directed that the business entity identified as “Nupur Krishna RCM POS” be temporarily shut down until the departmental investigation is completed.

The development highlights how impactful journalism can lead to administrative action, ensuring accountability and transparency at the grassroots level.