Improved infrastructure, security push enable single-phase polls in Assam

Improved infrastructure and strengthened security arrangements have played a key role in the decision to hold the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam in a single phase, senior officials said on Monday, a day after the Election Commission of India announced that polling in the state will be held on April 9.

Officials said the civil and police administrations are fully prepared to ensure smooth conduct of the elections across all 126 Assembly constituencies. Addressing a press conference, Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel said the improvement in physical infrastructure has significantly boosted confidence in conducting the polls in a single phase.

“Improved infrastructure, availability of more buildings, bridges and better connectivity have led to the confidence of holding the elections in the state in a single phase,” Goel said.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who is also the nodal security officer for the elections, said the state administration is now better equipped to handle the logistics required for single-phase polling. He noted that the law and order situation has improved considerably, especially after the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from most parts of the state.

“Single-phase polling requires extensive preparations and logistics. Compared to earlier years, we are now fully equipped. Both civil and police administrations are ready to conduct the elections smoothly,” Singh said.

For security arrangements, the state has sought 828 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, out of which 200 companies have already arrived. In addition, more than 74,000 personnel from the Assam Police, including home guards, will be deployed for election duties.

Security measures have been intensified across the state, with strict monitoring of inter-state and inter-district borders and expanded CCTV coverage at sensitive locations. A total of 134 border checkpoints are being set up, where flying squads and static surveillance teams will maintain round-the-clock monitoring.

Officials also said that international borders are guarded by various security agencies and will be sealed according to established election protocols during the polling period. Security forces are conducting active area domination exercises and confidence-building measures to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise freely without intimidation.

Efforts are also being made to curb the movement of illicit items, including illegal liquor, during the election period. A special social media monitoring cell has been set up by the state CID to track fake news and AI-generated content that could disrupt peace, with a dedicated helpline number opened for public complaints.

CEO Goel also confirmed that the election notification has been issued following approval from the Governor, formally initiating the electoral process.

As of March 15, the total number of electors in Assam stands at 2,50,21,413, though the figure may be revised until the last date for filing nominations. Since the publication of the final electoral rolls on February 10 after the special revision, more than 1.64 lakh voters have been added while over one lakh names have been deleted, resulting in a net increase of about 64,000 voters.

The largest share of voters falls in the 20–29 age group, numbering over 66 lakh. The state also has 2,482 centenarian voters and nearly one lakh electors aged above 85 years, while more than six lakh voters are in the 18–19 age group.

Currently, 31,486 polling stations have been planned across the state, with the CEO’s office requesting four additional auxiliary stations. Dalgaon constituency has the highest number of voters, with more than three lakh electors, while Amri has the lowest with just over one lakh voters.

More than 1.5 lakh civil polling personnel will be deployed for the election process, in addition to micro-observers and sector officers. Goel also announced that for the first time, EVM ballot papers will feature coloured candidate photographs, and 100 per cent webcasting will be carried out at polling stations. Mobile phone deposit facilities will also be available at all polling stations to ensure secrecy of voting.