Taking a dig at the opposition parties boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 24 said that in the last nine years, five non-BJP ruled states either laid foundation stones or inaugurated a new Legislative Assembly building and did not invite the Governor or President in a single instance.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.

"In the last 9 years - 5 non-BJP/Opposition state governments either laid foundation stones or inaugurated a new Legislative Assembly building. All were done by either the Chief Minister or the Party President. In not a single instance was the Governor or President invited," Sarma tweeted.

Also Read: Opposition parties unite to boycott new parliament building opening, says ‘soul of democracy sucked out’

In the last 9 years - 5 non-BJP / Opposition state governments either laid foundation stones or inaugurated a new Legislative Assembly building .



All were done by either the Chief Minister or the Party President. In not a single instance was the Governor or President invited. pic.twitter.com/LjP9zjlLGg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 24, 2023

Speaking to the media, Assam CM said, "The boycott is obvious. They opposed the construction of Parliament House. They never thought that the construction will be completed so soon. So, everything has happened like a bouncer for the Opposition. Just to save their face, they are enacting the drama of boycott...Parliament House will open on the day associated with Veer Savarkar. That might be another reason for them to oppose or boycott the function..."

On May 24, 19 opposition parties issue a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May, saying "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi requested the opposition parties to reconsider their decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony. "Boycotting and making an issue out of a non-issue is most unfortunate. I appeal to them to reconsider their decision and join the function," Joshi told reporters.

Home Minister Amit Shah said invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building were sent to all political parties who were free to act according to their will.