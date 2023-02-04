The TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma claimed that Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is nowhere in the state of Assam.

The statement comes after the Motha chief slammed the NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma following his remark on TIPRA Motha claiming the party won’t be able to form government in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to the media, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma said, "Everyone has its own views but I want to tell one thing to NEDA chairman that once in Assam people said that voting for BJP is a waste and AGP to be a bigger party."

"Today in Assam BJP is a bigger party and AGP is nowhere," he added.

Also Read: Tripura: NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma ready to ally with TIPRA Motha but without 'Greater Tipraland'

TIPRA Motha asserted that no party should be regarded as small or big and the votes of Tripuri are the right of the people.

TIPRA Motha chief also said that the people of Triprasa will vote for only those parties who will speak on its behalf.

Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma also cited the example of the BJP in 1984 wherein only 2 MPs were there from the saffron party but now there are more than 300.

Sarma while addressing a party program in favour of a BJP candidate who is also BJP Janajati Morcha state president Bikas Debbarma at Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district.

“Tipra Motha may win in some seats but they can’t form a government. They are not in Delhi also. Now, what Tipra Motha is promising to people, how they will work for them as they will be nowhere in Tripura or in Central? Giving a vote to Tipra Motha and not giving a vote is equal," said Assam CM and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"They want to divide the state into two parties that no one will support it. We will work for tribal’s education, job, and employment and I want to clear that Tripura will be one state and will work for the development of Tripura”, said Sarma.