In Assam, you can't be a Dhurandhar: Himanta Biswa Sarma announces government's tough stance against illegal encroachment

In yet another example of Assam government's strong stance with regards to zero-tolerance policy towards illegal land occupation of government land, an eviction drive was carried out in Bongaigaon, freeing nearly 15 acres of encroached land.

Announcing the eviction drive on X in his signature Hindi movie style captions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "जब कोसों दूर कोई अतिक्रमणकारी पीला JCB देखता है तो जोर से कहता है, भाग जाओ असम सरकार आगयी।

In Assam, you can't be a Dhurandhar, you have to follow the law and vacate illegally occupied lands- else we will help you out in the process.

~15 acres land freed in Bongaigaon 💪"





जब कोसों दूर कोई अतिक्रमणकारी पीला JCB देखता है तो जोर से कहता है, भाग जाओ असम सरकार आगयी।



In Assam, you can't be a Dhurandhar, you have to follow the law and vacate illegally occupied lands- else we will help you out in the process.



~15 acres land freed in Bongaigaon 💪 pic.twitter.com/k6ELKaSTGG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 9, 2025

Reiterating the government’s stand, CM Sarma stated that Assam is not a place where one can flout laws and hold land illegally with impunity. “In this state, you cannot be a ‘Dhurandhar’. If you occupy land unlawfully, you will have to vacate it—or we will ensure that the law does it for you,” CM wrote, highlighting Assam’s ongoing efforts to recover public land from encroachers.

The latest operation in Bongaigaon marks another chapter in a series of coordinated eviction drives being executed across multiple districts of the state. Authorities affirmed that the reclaimed land will be used for public welfare and development-oriented initiatives.

With the administration tightening its grip, the message is loud and clear: encroachment will not be tolerated, and legal action will follow wherever necessary.