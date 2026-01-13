“Inappropriate and Damaging”: Debabrata Saikia criticises controversial statement by new Congress inductee

Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia has described a recent statement by former AAMSU president and newly inducted Congress member Rejaul Karim Sarkar as “inappropriate and damaging” to the party, raising concerns ahead of the forthcoming elections.

In a letter to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Saikia expressed that Sarkar’s remarks about “turning Sivasagar to Dhubri, Dhubri to Sivasagar, Barak to Sivasagar, Tinsukia to Dhubri” had sparked unnecessary controversy across the state. He warned that such statements could be exploited by media and social media platforms to portray the party negatively.

Saikia stressed the historical and cultural importance of Assam’s regions, pointing out that Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Barak, and Dhubri each have their own unique identity and heritage. He noted that statements like these could adversely affect the party’s prospects, especially in critical areas of Upper Assam, with barely two months remaining until the elections.

The ACLP leader also highlighted the sacrifices his family made in support of the Congress during the Assam movement, underscoring the importance of preserving the party’s values and ideology. He urged that the party consult its leadership before inducting any new member with a controversial background, to prevent avoidable situations that could damage the party’s image.

Copies of the letter have been shared with key APCC committee heads, including Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain, Bhupen Borah, and Ripun Bora.