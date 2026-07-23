Inaugural Assam Premier League to begin on August 1 with 43-match season

The inaugural season of the Assam Premier League (APL) is set to begin on August 1, 2026, with eight teams competing across a 23-day cricketing calendar to crown the first-ever champions of the tournament.

According to the official schedule, the league will feature 43 matches, including 40 league-stage games, two semi-finals and the grand finale. The tournament will conclude on August 23 with the final scheduled at 7:00 PM.

The opening day will feature a double-header, with Charaideo Sunrisers taking on Barpeta Braves at 2:00 PM, followed by Tezpur Titans facing Dibrugarh Warriors at 7:00 PM. The opening weekend will continue on August 2, when Barak Legends will play Nagaon Rangers, while Guwahati Royals will begin their campaign against Jorhat Stallions.

Each team will face every other side once during the league stage, along with three reverse fixtures, creating several potential rivalries and rematches throughout the season. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals on August 21.

The APL will feature teams representing different regions of Assam, including Charaideo Sunrisers, Barpeta Braves, Tezpur Titans, Dibrugarh Warriors, Barak Legends, Nagaon Rangers, Guwahati Royals and Jorhat Stallions.

With a competitive schedule and representation from across the state, the inaugural Assam Premier League is expected to provide a major platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their talent and create new cricketing rivalries in Assam.