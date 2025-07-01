Inclusion of left-out tea tribes in OBC list will boost socio-economic progress: Assam minsiter

In a significant move aimed at uplifting historically marginalized communities, the Government of Assam has initiated the process to include left-out Tea Tribe groups and sub-tribes in the state’s Other Backward Classes (OBC/MOBC) list, Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika announced on Wednesday.

The decision follows a directive from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and was discussed in a high-level meeting attended by Santanu Gogoi, Chairperson of the Assam Backward Classes Commission, and senior officials from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

“This important step will help unlock greater opportunities in education, employment, and overall socio-economic upliftment for these long-marginalized communities,” Hazarika stated.



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The Assam Backward Classes Commission, a statutory body formed under the Assam Backward Classes Commission Act, 1993, is empowered to recommend inclusion or exclusion of communities from the OBC list. With powers akin to a civil court, the Commission can summon individuals, examine evidence, and ensure that only genuinely backward communities benefit from government schemes.

The Commission was last reconstituted in 2022, with Santanu Gogoi as Chairperson, Dr. Ranjan Gogoi as Vice-Chairperson, and Ranjana Dutta and Pranab Nath as members. The Secretary of the WPT&BC Department also serves as an ex-officio member.

As per the rules, the backward class list must be reviewed every 10 years to ensure that emerging backward groups are added and communities that have progressed are phased out from the list.

The move to bring excluded Tea Tribe communities under the OBC umbrella is expected to significantly impact their access to reservation benefits, scholarships, government employment, and welfare schemes, thereby enhancing their social and economic mobility.

The initiative marks a step forward in the Assam government’s efforts to deliver inclusive growth and social justice.