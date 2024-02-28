The Income Tax department conducted raids across multiple locations in the Northeast, targeting the famous businessman Adarsh Jhunjhunwala, who owns 12 companies, including the prominent Best Cement.

The raids took place at various offices, including those situated in Athgaon, Ulubari, and ABC in Guwahati. Additionally, operations were carried out in Shillong, Barnihat, Nongpur, and several places in Upper Assam

Adarsh Jhunjhunwala, a well-known figure in the business , faces accusations of tax evasion amounting to crores of rupees. The Income Tax department, through substantial teams, executed the raids to investigate the alleged financial discrepancies.

Specific details regarding the 12 companies owned by Jhunjhunwala, including Best Cement, were scrutinized during the raids. The Income Tax department's actions extended to Anil Plaza in the city, where the Best Cement office on the fourth floor became a focal point of the investigation.

A total of 10-member team from the Income Tax department meticulously conducted the raid at Anil Plaza, an establishment owned by Adarsh Jhunjhunwala. The intensive operation aimed to gather comprehensive information on financial transactions and potential tax irregularities associated with Jhunjhunwala's business enterprises.

The investigation, initiated by the Income Tax department, is a significant step towards maintaining the integrity of the tax system and holding individuals accountable for any potential financial wrongdoings.