PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in association with Z Black Diamond Agarwood LLP organised Export Potential of Agarwood in Assam under the theme: Rising Assam- YahiSamayHai, SahiSamayHai on 12th October 2023 at Custom House, Guwahati, Assam.

The main topic of discussion were: Export Potential of Agarwood products; Increasing livelihood generation through agar plantation and various schemes under “Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy 2020”.

Md. AbdulrahmanJaafar Mohamed Alzaabi, Managing Director, Al Hosen Oud and Perfume, Abu Dhabi, and Mr.VarunYadav, IRS, Deputy Commissioner, Guwahati Customs Divisionattended the event as the Guest of Honour.Representatives from Department of Forest, Govt. of Assam; Department of Agriculture, Govt. of Assam; APEDA; NECTAR and Department of Customs, Govt. of India; Z Black Diamond Agarwood LLP; SardaPerfumries were also present during the event.

It was discussed and highlighted that policy should be framed in trade development to deploy and demarcate the cultivation land for Agarwood farming as an agro commodity which will ensure that the production is sustainable and indigenous product is protected. It was also recommended for GI tagging of agarwood, farmer grower engagement in contract farming and buy back to ensure that grower’s welfare is safeguarded and minimum floor pricing is offered to create sustainable farming and afforestation by cultivation.

It was also recommended to the industry to dedicate 10% cultivation as minimum dedication to growing the indigenous variety to ensure that there is no endangerment to the indigenous plant species as a result of economic growth and development.

The Customs Department encouraged active participation from trade and industry and extended full support. PHDCCI recommends trade facilitation and growth of scale of export volumes by facilitating existing manufacturing units of various sectors in Assam and Northeast to scale up Export Oriented Units and use North East port and Exim infrastructure as place of origin and departure to build volume and scale. This recommendation can be deliberated further and will help in the development of trade and utilisation of infrastructure to supply trade

