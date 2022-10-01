As Guwahatians gear up to celebrate Durga Puja, a section of the people are anticipating the high-octane T20 international cricket match between India and South Africa that is about to take place at the Barsapara stadium on October 2, 2022.

The Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a set of guidelines to avoid decongestion and smooth movement of traffic on the occasion of puja festivities and the impending second T20I cricket match between India and South Africa.

As per the notification, a total of 6 gates have been earmarked for the entry of vehicles. The invitees with car passes will be allowed to enter via A.K Azad Road to Barsapara Tiniali and then head towards Barsapara Stadium.

A total of six gates have been earmarked for the entry of spectators which are:

1) Gate No 2 on Barsapara Road – will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road).

2) Gate No 3 on RG Barua Path – will enter via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road)

3) Gate No 4 on Rolling Mill Road – will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali (AK Azad Road)

4) Gate No 5 on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path – will enter via Raghunath Road, (AK Road)

5) Gate No 6 on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path – will enter via Raghunath Road, (AK Deb Road)

6) Gate No 7 on Barsapara Road – will enter via BarsaparaTiniali (AK Azad Road).

Spectators who will be bringing their own vehicles and entering through the AK Deb road will be allowed to park at Champabati Field, Datalpara Field, Champabati Field to Garchuk Tiniali (Single line road side parking in one side), Ambari Rangpathar Field, GMC parking near RG Baruah College, PWD field near Fatasil Ambari. APS, ACP (Traffic-III), Anupjyoti Borah, will be supervising the parking of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, spectators entering AK Azad road will be allowed to park their vehicles at Cycle factory field near Bishal marriage mall, Lalganesh to Saukuchi bridge (Single line road side parking in one side0, Sunrise club, Colony Bazar to Barsapara BSNL office (Single line road side parking in one side), Rolling mill parking field.

On the issue of restrictions on the movement of vehicles, the traffic police have advised restriction of plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 9 am of October 2 to 2 am of October 3, 2022.

Similarly, commercial goods carrying vehicles of 6 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 9 am to 11.30 pm on October 1, 3, 4 and 5.

Vehicles without car passes will not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali except local residents. There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.

Coming back to the match, India will look to end the series once and for all when they take the field in Guwahati after securing a convincing victory in the first T20I in Trivandrum.

The first game of the series for India went on without a hitch, but the second game might be affected by the weather.

Humidity and temperatures around the late 20 degree Celsius range are predicted for Guwahati. There will be a lot of clouds during the game, and there is a 20% chance of rain.