Independence Day: 15 live rounds recovered in Assam's Sribhumi, one detained

Police recovered 15 live rounds of ammunition during an operation in Assam's Sribhumi district on the eve of Independence Day, triggering concern in the area.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a mobile accessories shop in the district and detained a youth identified as Nasel Ahmed.

According to police sources, 15 live rounds of 7.5 mm pistol ammunition were recovered from Ahmed during the operation.

Ahmed, the son of Farid Ali of Biskut village in Sribhumi district, was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the source of the ammunition, the purpose for which it was allegedly procured and whether any other individuals or a larger network are involved.

The recovery of live ammunition ahead of Independence Day has raised concerns in the area. Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the seizure.