Independence Day: 18 Assam personnel receive President's Medals for distinguished, meritorious service

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 14 congratulated 18 personnel from the Assam Police, Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards and Civil Defence on being awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of Independence Day.

Inspector General Devjyoti Mukherjee has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

The Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to 15 police personnel, two Fire and Emergency Services personnel and one Home Guard and Civil Defence personnel.

The police awardees are Inspector General V Siva Prasad Ganjala, Assistant Inspector General Sarmistha Barua, Commandant Santanu Kumar Dutta, Superintendent of Police Amitav Basumatary, Superintendent of Police Subhashish Baruah, Superintendent of Police Suman Chakraborty, Deputy Superintendent of Police Aker Ali, Lance Naik Ripon Paul, Lance Naik Nanda Tripura, Lance Naik Surajit Mozumder, Assistant Sub-Inspector Prabin Baro and others listed in the official felicitation.

From the Fire and Emergency Services, Leading Fireman Lohit Saikia and Sub Officer Md Shah Alam Sikdar were honoured.

Home Guard and Civil Defence Platoon Commander Abiram Islary also received the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Sarma congratulated the awardees and praised their service and dedication, saying the honours were a recognition of their contribution to maintaining the safety and security of the people of Assam.