Independence Day vigil: Guwahati police step up night operations across city

With the 78th Independence Day approaching, Guwahati Police have intensified security measures across the city through late-night search operations to preempt any potential threats.

In a surprise crackdown on Thursday night, police personnel conducted extensive vehicle checks and area inspections in several locations, including the high-security zone in front of the Assam Secretariat. The operations, conducted under heightened security protocols, were aimed at ensuring no suspicious or prohibited items were being transported.

According to sources, the stepped-up vigilance follows the recent arrest of suspected linkmen associated with the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) from different parts of Assam. These developments have raised concerns over potential threats in the lead-up to the August 15 celebrations.

In response, Guwahati Police have increased surveillance and intensified night patrolling, particularly in sensitive and high-footfall areas of the city. Officials have confirmed that such operations will continue in the coming days, with random checks to be conducted across different zones.

Citizens have been urged to extend full cooperation to security forces and report any unusual or suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

“These measures are part of routine precautionary steps to ensure a safe and peaceful Independence Day celebration,” a senior police official stated. “Public support and vigilance are crucial to the success of these efforts.”