Army officers from India and Bangladesh exchanged sweets at Akhura, Indo-Bangladesh border, on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas. The event marked the triumphant liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistani occupation in 1971.

The day was observed, celebrating the bravery and resilience of the Bangladeshi people and Indian Armed Forces who fought side by side for freedom and independence. The personnel exchanged sweets.

The Bangladesh Liberations War was a pivotal moment in modern history, resulting in the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign Nation.

The war culminated in the surrender of more than 93,000 Pakistani Forces on December 16, 1971.

A statement by the PRO Guwahati stated, "As we celebrate this milestone, we honour the sacrifices of the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the Nation. To celebrate this momentous victory Senior Army Officers of Indian Army and Bangladesh Army exchanged sweets at the Akhura, Indo-Bangladesh Border as a symbol of their enduring friendship and cooperation. This tradition shall be a hallmark in strengthening of bilateral ties between the two Nations."