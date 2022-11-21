Coming down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over riots during CAA in Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 20 said that the latter should understand that India cannot be a country without Hindus.

Sarma who took to the streets in the national capital on November 20 to campaign for the upcoming municipal polls also asked Kejriwal to apologize for the riots.

''Arvind Kejriwal ji should understand that India cannot be a country without Hindus and all Hindus have the right to come to India.

Kejriwal ji should apologize to Hindus for the riots that took place during CAA,'' Sarma tweeted.

Sarma didn't stop here and further while commenting on Mehrauli's killing, a much-debated topic in media in recent days, he said that taking a cue from triple talaq law, a separate law is needed for ''Love Jihad''.

''As the country has got a law against triple talaq, we need a law against Love Jihad and also for a common civil code,'' he added.

Terming both Kejriwal and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia as anti-Hindu and corrupt leaders, he appealed to people to shun them.

Later, again referring to Mehrauli's killing, Sarma said, ''Love Jihad about which we used to read in newspapers is now knocking on doors of our metros and cities''.

Sarma was accompanied by Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders during a roadshow in Delhi's Ghonda area.