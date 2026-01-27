India–EU ‘Mother of All Deals’ to boost Assam’s tea, spices, handicrafts and minerals: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 27 said the newly signed free trade agreement between India and the European Union will open up major growth opportunities for key sectors of the state, including tea, spices, handicrafts and minerals.

Reacting to the landmark India–EU free trade agreement, described as the “mother of all deals”, Sarma said the pact would propel economic development across sectors while strengthening ties between two of the world’s largest economies. The agreement was unveiled by the top leadership of India and the European Union as part of a broader agenda to enhance cooperation in trade, defence and global governance.

“The Mother of All Trade Deals! The #IndiaEUTradeDeal will open up new opportunities of growth for various sectors and propel development in two of the biggest economies of the world,” Sarma said in a post on X. He added that the FTA would significantly benefit Assam, particularly its traditional and resource-based industries.

Alongside the trade agreement, India and the 27-nation European Union bloc also signed two key pacts focusing on security and defence cooperation, and the mobility of Indian talent to Europe. The two sides rolled out a comprehensive strategic agenda for the next five years and finalised a total of 13 agreements, including one marking the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade pact.

The Chief Minister said the agreement holds special significance for Assam, as improved market access to Europe is expected to strengthen exports, attract investment and enhance value addition in the state