"India fully prepared to handle any crisis": PM Modi in latest 'Mann Ki Baat" address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat broadcast on March 29, assured citizens that India remains prepared to handle any emerging challenges amid prevailing global uncertainties, while highlighting the country’s energy security and ongoing governance initiatives.



Addressing the nation, Modi said that despite heightened tensions due to the ongoing conflict in Central Asia, there is no cause for concern for Indian citizens. He emphasised that India’s stability has been reinforced by its strong diplomatic ties with countries across regions.



The Prime Minister informed that more than 20 crude oil and gas-carrying ships from Russia and the Middle East have already safely reached Indian shores, with several others currently on their way. He added that the government has ensured adequate fuel reserves and is fully equipped to deal with any emergency situation.



Modi also stated that he has been in regular contact with world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel, and Malaysia. He further revealed that he had held telephonic discussions with former US President Donald Trump as part of ongoing diplomatic outreach.



Reassuring the country’s population of 1.4 billion, the Prime Minister urged citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation and divisive narratives, and to rely on verified information sources.



In addition to addressing geopolitical and economic concerns, Modi highlighted achievements in sports, congratulating the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team for clinching the Ranji Trophy after a gap of 70 years. He also spoke about traditional education systems, citing Nagaland’s “Mong” education model, and noted developmental changes in Manipur under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.



The Prime Minister further called on citizens to prioritise rainwater conservation and efficient usage in view of the approaching summer season.



Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised large-scale listening sessions across Assam. According to a press release from the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, lakhs of party workers tuned in to the programme across more than 25,000 booths in 433 mandals covering 39 districts.



BJP National President Nitin Nabin, currently in Assam for election campaigning, attended a listening session in Dibrugarh along with over a thousand party workers at booths numbered 135 and 137 under the Dibrugarh Assembly constituency.



Additionally, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, who is in the state for organisational engagements, listened to the programme in Palashbari constituency in the presence of state in-charge Harish Dwivedi.