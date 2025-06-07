Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, addressed students of the Blue MBA Executive Programme at the Copenhagen Business School (CBS) today, spotlighting India’s ambitious maritime strategy, sustainable growth initiatives, and the country’s expanding role as a global logistics and shipping powerhouse.

In a landmark visit, Sonowal became the first Indian minister to engage with CBS, renowned for shaping future maritime leaders. He was joined by key maritime figures, including Brian Wessel, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority; Leif Christensen, Associate Dean of CBS; and Irene Rosberg, Programme Director of the Blue MBA. The Indian Ambassador to Denmark, Manish Prabhat, also accompanied the minister.

Addressing the cohort, Sonowal underscored India’s strategic maritime transformation under the Sagarmala Programme and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which emphasize green port development, multimodal connectivity, and decarbonised maritime logistics.

“CBS is a globally respected institution, and the Blue MBA stands as a beacon for future-ready maritime leadership,” Sonowal said. “Through shipping, you are truly connecting humanity — its needs, its aspirations, its dreams. Let creativity guide your innovation, let compassion anchor your decisions.”

He emphasized India's emergence as the fourth largest economy, offering vast opportunities for international maritime partnerships. Sonowal reaffirmed India's commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions at all major ports by 2047, supported by green hydrogen, clean energy technologies, and digitized shipping operations.

The session explored India’s ambitions to become a global maritime hub, with major investments in port infrastructure, inland waterways, and logistics integration to enable clean and efficient trade corridors.

“India represents a compelling story of inclusive, innovative, and sustainable growth. Our mission is to make India the global epicentre of green shipping,” Sonowal told the students and faculty.

The Blue MBA cohort includes senior executives from leading global maritime organisations like MAN Energy Solutions, Noble Corporation, American Bureau of Shipping, and Bureau Veritas. Their discussion with the minister focused on India’s public-private partnership models, investment potential, and policy incentives aimed at fostering green shipping ecosystems.

Praising Denmark’s leadership in green maritime technologies, Sonowal noted, “India’s maritime transformation is in alignment with global standards and driven by the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. With over 90% of our trade by volume carried via sea routes, the maritime sector remains a central pillar of India’s growth journey.”

He also highlighted India’s efforts in maritime human resource development through institutions like Indian Maritime University and Gujarat Maritime University, aiming to equip over 40 million professionals for the evolving global maritime economy—from ship management and port operations to cruise tourism and green fuels.