Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured on Tuesday that India is closely monitoring China's plans to construct a massive dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, near the Indian border. The project, billed as the world’s largest dam, has raised concerns about its potential impact on downstream regions, including India.

"The Indian government is on alert," Singh said during an event in Agra when questioned about the development. He emphasised that necessary measures would be taken to safeguard India's interests. New Delhi has also urged Beijing to ensure the rights and interests of downstream states are not adversely affected by upstream activities.

Singh made these remarks while attending the 57th state-level conference of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh at Mufeed-e-Aam Inter College. During his address, he highlighted India’s growing prominence on the global stage, citing the country’s economic rise from 11th to fifth position globally. "In the next two and a half years, India will be among the top three economies," he asserted.

The minister also spoke about India’s strides toward self-reliance in defence, emphasizing the role of technology and innovation. Addressing teachers at the event, he underlined their responsibility to shape the nation’s future by guiding students.

Recalling his tenure as Uttar Pradesh’s education minister, Singh reflected on the Anti-Copying Act passed during Kalyan Singh’s government. He acknowledged the backlash he faced but reiterated that his priority was the welfare of students over political considerations. (With inputs from PTI)

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