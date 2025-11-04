India needs doctors, engineers, not mullahs: Himanta Biswa Sarma links Shahabuddin's son to Osama

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stirred controversy on Tuesday, November 4 while campaigning in Bihar’s Siwan district after he drew a parallel between RJD candidate Osama Shahab and global terrorist Osama bin Laden. Addressing a rally at Raghunathpur, Sarma remarked, “This is the land of Ram and Sita, not Laden. All Osamas in this country must be eliminated one by one.”

The statement, made during an election rally in support of the NDA candidate, quickly gained traction on social media and drew sharp political reactions.

Speaking to reporters later, CM Sarma said, “Madrasas should be closed across the country. India needs doctors, engineers, scientists, and soldiers — not mullahs. Our Muslim brothers and sisters should aspire to become doctors and engineers. I take Osama bin Laden seriously — America once threw him into the sea, and Raghunathpur will do the same again.”

Continuing his attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the family of former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, Sarma accused them of spreading terror in Siwan and urged voters to reject what he termed as a “legacy of fear.”

“The Shahabuddin family has set a Guinness record for murders in this area. It’s time to wipe away this stain by supporting the NDA and Nitish Kumar,” Sarma said.

Without naming the RJD candidate directly, Sarma reiterated that “all Osamas will be eliminated from Bihar and the country,” asserting that India belongs to “Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Mother Sita, and Lakshman.”

He also invoked the Ram Temple movement, alleging that former leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav had created obstacles in its path, while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for fulfilling the long-pending promise.

The Raghunathpur seat has turned into a high-profile, three-cornered contest with RJD fielding Osama Shahab, son of late Shahabuddin; JD(U) nominating Vikas Kumar Singh; and Jan Suraj putting up Rahul Kirti as its candidate.

Meanwhile, in Samastipur’s Mohiuddin Nagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also made headlines with a bold political pitch. Addressing an NDA rally, he declared that Mohiuddin Nagar would be renamed as Mohan Nagar if the NDA returns to power in Bihar.

“Just as we changed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, similar steps will be taken here,” Yogi said.

The UP Chief Minister reiterated his government’s model of action against the mafia, stating that confiscated properties of criminals in Bihar would be distributed among the poor. Targeting the RJD and Congress, he accused them of presiding over “jungle raj” and claimed they had once opposed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Throughout his nearly 20-minute address, Yogi invoked Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, while taking a dig at former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying, “Those who once embraced criminals are now talking about fighting them.”