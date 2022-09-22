Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 22 said that India is a "civilization democracy" and "not a constitutional democracy".

He said this while speaking at the third edition of the 'Lokmanthan' convention here.

Commenting on the Left and Secularist's attacks on Indian civilization, Sarma said that a collective response is needed against them.

"We need to make them (Left and seculars) that India is not a geographical entity born in 1947. I always say that India is not a constitutional democracy. It is a civilization democracy," he added.

He further said that there is a need to give a big, collective response to the attacks on our civilization by the Left and secularists, adding, ''There is a need to teach them through our intellectualism and debate that India is not a union of states, but our living motherland."