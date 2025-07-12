India reaffirms zero tolerance to terror at ASEAN forum, MoS Pabitra Margherita hits out at Pakistan

At the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, India reiterated its steadfast commitment to regional peace and security, with Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita asserting New Delhi's firm stance against terrorism and strategic alignment with the Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific vision.

Representing India at the high-level diplomatic platform, Margherita highlighted the need for coordinated global responses to emerging geopolitical challenges. He drew attention to rising concerns over terrorism and reaffirmed India’s uncompromising zero-tolerance policy on the issue.

In a strongly worded statement, the Minister denounced nations that continue to provide safe havens to terrorists or facilitate cross-border terrorism. “Those who provide safe havens to terrorists must be isolated and held accountable,” he said, calling on the global community to shun double standards in dealing with terrorism.

Referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Margherita directly linked the incident to Pakistan. He dismissed Islamabad's demand for a neutral investigation as insincere, stating, “Such calls are nothing but a charade, given Pakistan’s lack of intent to dismantle its terror infrastructure.”