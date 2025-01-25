Amid the ongoing large-scale deportation operations in the United States, India has reinforced its strong opposition to illegal immigration. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed its commitment to facilitating the return of Indian nationals overstaying or residing abroad without proper documentation, whether in the US or elsewhere.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized, "We are firmly against illegal immigration, as it is often linked to organized crime. For Indian nationals overstaying or residing without documentation, we will ensure their return to India, provided we receive verifiable documents confirming their nationality."

Jaiswal also touched on India's efforts to address visa delays, an issue raised during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to the US. “Timely visa issuance is crucial for enhancing people-to-people and economic ties. This matter has been consistently raised with concerned countries, including by EAM Jaishankar during discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio,” Jaiswal stated.

On the broader relationship between India and the US, Jaiswal remarked, “Our ties are robust and multifaceted, with economic relations being particularly significant. We are committed to strengthening this partnership further and continue to engage with the US administration on trade and other critical issues.”

The MEA's comments come in the wake of statements by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who confirmed the commencement of "the largest massive deportation operation in history.” Leavitt highlighted arrests and deportation flights under the operation, including cases involving serious criminal offenses.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump had pledged a national emergency to implement mass deportations. True to his promise, his administration initiated executive orders upon assuming office, formalizing the operation at the US-Mexico border.

While Trump has previously advocated for skilled immigrants under the H-1B visa program, the current crackdown on undocumented migrants has raised concerns within the Indian community in the US. Experts caution that mass deportations could have significant economic impacts, with a report from the American Immigration Council estimating GDP losses of up to 6.8%, amounting to $1.7 trillion.