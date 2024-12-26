India has made significant strides in reducing its malaria burden, with cases plummeting from 75 million at the time of independence in 1947 to just 2 million in 2023, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Deaths have seen an even more striking decline, dropping from 800,000 annually to only 83 last year—a reduction of 99.99 per cent.

The Ministry's statement on Wednesday highlighted the nation’s tireless efforts over the past 75 years to tackle one of its most pressing public health challenges. At independence, malaria was rampant, with millions affected annually. Today, India stands as a global example, having exited the World Health Organization’s (WHO) High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group, as per the WHO’s latest World Malaria Report 2024.

“This remarkable achievement underscores India’s determination to eliminate malaria and improve public health outcomes,” the Ministry emphasized. The country aims to achieve malaria-free status by 2030, a vision supported by significant advances in public health interventions and disease management strategies.

India’s progress is evident in the movement of states to lower malaria burden categories. Between 2015 and 2023, new malaria cases dropped by 80%, from 11,69,261 to 2,27,564. Notably, 122 districts reported no new malaria cases in 2023, marking a major stride toward elimination.

States such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya have moved to Category 2 by significantly reducing their caseloads, while regions like Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli now report less than one case per 1,000 population annually. Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry have achieved Category 0 status, indicating zero indigenous cases and qualifying for subnational malaria elimination verification.

The success is attributed to India’s robust, multi-faceted strategy, including enhanced surveillance, early detection systems, timely intervention, and improved treatment protocols.

As India edges closer to its 2030 goal of malaria eradication, the sharp decline in cases and deaths stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to improving public health and tackling endemic diseases head-on.