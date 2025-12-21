India suspends visa services at Chittagong IVAC amid escalating protests in Bangladesh

India has temporarily suspended visa operations at its Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong following a sharp escalation in protests and security concerns in Bangladesh triggered by the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The IVAC confirmed on its official website that visa services at the Chittagong centre have been halted “until further notice,” citing a recent security incident at the Indian Assistant High Commission (AHCI) in the port city.

The suspension follows violent protests that erupted in Chittagong late Thursday, during which several media houses, cultural institutions and political offices were reportedly attacked. A large crowd also attempted to storm the premises of the Indian Assistant High Commission, prompting immediate intervention by security forces to prevent further escalation.

“Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21 December 2025 until further notice. An announcement regarding reopening will be made after a review of the situation,” the IVAC statement said.

The unrest is part of a broader wave of demonstrations across Bangladesh, with protests reported near the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and assistant high commissions in Khulna, Rajshahi and Chittagong. Protesters have been demanding accountability for the death of Osman Hadi, which has emerged as a flashpoint for widespread anger.

On Thursday, dozens of protesters marched towards the office of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Rajshahi, raising slogans and calling for the “repatriation of all the killers, including Sheikh Hasina,” according to local reports.

Earlier this week, India resumed visa operations at its Dhaka IVAC after a temporary suspension imposed due to similar security concerns linked to anti-India demonstrations. Located at Jamuna Future Park, the Dhaka IVAC serves as the principal hub for Indian visa services in the Bangladeshi capital.

The developments have also prompted a diplomatic response from New Delhi. India summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, to lodge a formal protest over threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and what it described as inflammatory statements made by political leaders during the protests.

Bangladesh currently hosts five Indian Visa Application Centres in Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, Chittagong and Sylhet. The suspension of operations in Chittagong—one of the country’s major port cities—marks a significant disruption to visa services and reflects growing diplomatic and security tensions amid the ongoing unrest.