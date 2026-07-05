India to host BRICS Anti-Drug Agencies Meet in Guwahati from July 6

India will host the BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting in Guwahati, Assam, on July 6–7, bringing together the heads of anti-narcotics agencies and senior officials from BRICS member countries to strengthen international cooperation against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Hosted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the two-day meeting aims to enhance institutional cooperation, intelligence sharing, operational coordination and capacity building among BRICS nations in tackling emerging drug-related threats.

The discussions will focus on three key priority areas—combating synthetic drugs and precursor diversion, strengthening intelligence sharing and operational coordination, and enhancing institutional cooperation and capacity building.

The meeting comes at a time when global drug trafficking networks are increasingly relying on synthetic drugs, New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), darknet platforms and cryptocurrency-based financial transactions, posing significant transnational challenges.

India will also showcase its efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse through a comprehensive approach combining strict enforcement, public awareness, community participation and rehabilitation. The recently launched Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–2029) will also be highlighted as part of the country's strategy to strengthen institutional capacity in the fight against drugs.

During the meeting, delegates will participate in six thematic sessions covering issues such as leveraging digital technology for real-time drug interdiction, combating darknet-enabled trafficking, addressing emerging psychoactive substances, preventing precursor chemical diversion, reducing drug demand and strengthening institutional mechanisms.

As the BRICS Chair for 2026, India will seek to deepen collaboration through intelligence sharing, joint training programmes, expert exchanges and coordinated action against transnational drug trafficking networks. The meeting will conclude with the adoption of a Joint Declaration.

India's BRICS Chairmanship this year is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.