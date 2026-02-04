India Today–C Voter MOTN: Congress losing Hindu support, becoming Muslim-only choice, says AIUDF MLA

Reacting to the findings of the India Today–C Voter survey, AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said it would be a matter of serious concern for both the Congress and Assam’s politics if the party and its leader, Gaurav Gogoi, are seen as the first choice of only Muslim voters.

Rafiqul Islam said the survey indicates that the Congress has gradually lost popularity and credibility among Hindu voters in the state, which has narrowed its social base significantly.

“If Congress and Gaurav Gogoi have become the first preference only for Muslims, then it is worrying not just for the Congress but for the overall political balance in Assam,” he said.

“After delimitation, Muslims can win only from 22 Assembly seats, and from the remaining 103 seats, it is not possible for minorities to win elections at this point. If Gaurav Gogoi is not popular among these voters, how can the Congress even dream of forming a government? Hence, if such a survey has come out, it is worrying,” he added.

The AIUDF legislator alleged that Congress is no longer able to command trust across communities and is increasingly being perceived as a party confined to the support of Muslim voters.

“The Congress has lost its acceptability among Hindu voters and is now seen only as a Muslim-preferred party,” he added.

His remarks come amid intense political debate in Assam following the release of the India Today–C Voter Mood of the Nation survey, which has sparked reactions from leaders across party lines on shifting voter preferences and the changing political landscape in the state.