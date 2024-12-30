In 2024, Assam witnessed a series of significant criminal incidents that drew widespread attention and prompted discussions on law enforcement and public safety. Although Assam has reported a significant decrease in crime cases in 2024, marking a three-fold reduction compared to the figures from 2021, crime against women continue to hold prime spot in the crime news for the year 2024.

Key achievements from 2021 to 2024 include:



Decline in crime cases

Cases registered in 2021: 1,33,239

Cases registered in 2024 (till October): 41,983

This marks a 3x reduction in crime cases, underscoring efforts to address criminal activities and deter offenders effectively.

Increase in case closures:

Chargesheet rate in 2021: 39.40 per cent

Chargesheet rate in 2024 (till October): 66.48 per cent

The 67 per cent increase in chargesheet submissions reflects improved investigation processes and quicker delivery of justice.

In a comprehensive overview of the year end, here is a list of top 10 crime news that made headlines in 2024.



1. Gauhati University Mark Sheet Scam

In June 2024, a major scandal erupted at Gauhati University involving the manipulation of student mark sheets in exchange for bribes. Nine individuals, including three government officials, were arrested for their roles in the scheme, which charged students up to ₹100,000 for altering semester results. The incident raised serious concerns about academic integrity and corruption within educational institutions.

2. Dhing gang rape case

On August 22, 2024, a 14-year-old girl in Dhing, Nagaon district, was abducted and gang-raped while returning home from tuition. The assault led to widespread protests across Assam, demanding justice and improved safety measures for women. All three perpetrators were subsequently apprehended by the police.

3. Anti-encroachment drive violence

In September 2024, an anti-encroachment operation in Assam turned deadly when two individuals were killed in Sonapur, and several others injured in police firing. The incident sparked debates over land rights, the use of force by law enforcement, and the humanitarian aspects of eviction drives.

4. Crackdown on child marriage

In December 2024, Assam Police launched a massive operation against child marriage, resulting in the arrest of 416 individuals and the registration of 335 cases. This crackdown was part of the state's ongoing efforts to eradicate the practice and protect the rights of minors.

5. Biswanath child abuse scandal

A disturbing case of child abuse came to light in Biswanath, where a local shelter home was found to be complicit in exploiting minors. The scandal revealed gross negligence and corruption within the shelter’s management. It called for immediate reforms in monitoring and regulating such institutions.

6. The Sonitpur triple homicide mystery

In October 2024, Sonitpur witnessed a gruesome triple homicide that baffled investigators for weeks. A family of three was found murdered in their home under mysterious circumstances. The case revealed a web of financial disputes and betrayal, offering a chilling reminder of how greed can lead to unimaginable violence

7. Assault of delivery worker by police officer

On November 15, 2024, a video surfaced showing Inspector Bhargav Borbora assaulting a delivery worker, Gyandeep Hazarika, in Guwahati. The incident led to public outrage and the suspension of the officer, highlighting issues of police brutality and the need for accountability within the force.

8. Tangla siblings murder

The bodies of two students who went missing on Friday, December 20 after leaving for school were found on Saturday, December 21 in Santopara, Tangla. The victims, Gaurav Sharma, aged 12, and Kaushik Sharma, aged 14, were students of Tangla Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya and residents of Jorpukhuri, Tangla. The sons of Mahendra Sharma, a driver, and Geeta Sharma, the boys disappeared under mysterious circumstances, prompting an intensive search by family and locals. It turned out that the step brother of the siblings were behind the heinous crime.

9. Dibrugarh government official's murder

Madhurjya Boruah, a water resources department employee from Chabua, his wife Prahelika Boruah was arrested by the police on Saturday September 14 for murdering her husband along with two other accomplices. Initially, the accused, Prahelika Boruah had mislead the police but later it was revealed that Prahelika allegedly had an extramrial relationship with one of the murder accused Mayunta Gogoi.



10. Murder-suicide attempt in Guwahati

On December 26, a tragic incident occurred in Guwahati where a man stabbed his alleged partner to death and then attempted suicidein Guwahati's Dispur Last Gate area. The case shed light on issues of domestic violence and the importance of mental health awareness in preventing such tragedies.