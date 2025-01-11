Recently, a shocking claim by influencer Abhishek Kar about women in an Assam village possessing supernatural powers to transform humans into animals caught public attention.

This baseless and bizarre statement has no foundation in reality and misrepresents the rich and vibrant culture of Assam.

Assam, like the rest of Northeast India, is steeped in traditions, wisdom, and heritage that span centuries. Its culture is one of harmony with nature, deep respect for community, and remarkable diversity.

Myths like these undermine the genuine stories of resilience, beauty, and innovation that define the region.

India Today NE promptly debunked the claim, clarifying that there is no evidence or factual basis to support such an assertion. The idea of supernatural powers reflects neither the beliefs nor practices of the people of Assam. Instead, it perpetuates stereotypes that do a disservice to the state’s rich cultural tapestry.

Misunderstandings about Assam often stem from a lack of exposure and engagement with the Northeast’s traditions and way of life. Assam is a land of stories—of sustainable living, intricate crafts, and a harmonious blend of cultural identities. Reducing it to unfounded myths diminishes its true value and alienates its communities.

It’s time to move beyond misconceptions and give Assam the recognition and respect it deserves. Let’s celebrate the state for its authentic contributions to India’s cultural and ecological diversity, not for false narratives that distort its identity.

When engaging with stories about Assam or the Northeast, remember: facts matter. Together, we can counter stereotypes and honor the truth of this remarkable region.