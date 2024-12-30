As the year 2024 comes to a close, several personalities from Northeast India made headlines for their significant contributions, achievements, and controversies.

Here's a look at the prominent newsmakers from the region:

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made waves with a landmark decision to ban the serving and consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants, and public places across the state. The move, aimed at respecting community sentiments and fostering harmony, was announced after a state Cabinet meeting. The decision sparked widespread debate, solidifying Sarma's position as a bold policymaker.

Rakibul Hussain

In a historic electoral victory, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain defeated AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency with a record-breaking margin of over 10 lakh votes. Hussain’s triumph not only curtailed Ajmal's dominance but also energized Congress's grassroots cadre in Assam, marking a significant political shift in the region.

Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi delivered a surprising victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, defeating BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi by over 1.4 lakh votes. His win against the backdrop of heavy campaigning by the BJP, including Assam’s Chief Minister, was seen as a David-versus-Goliath moment, earning him widespread admiration.

Biren Singh

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, remained in the national spotlight as his government grappled with ethnic violence and social unrest. With tensions escalating between the Meitei and Kuki communities, Singh faced criticism and praise for his handling of complex issues such as illegal migration, land disputes, and unemployment-driven militia activities.

Sumi Borah

Assamese actor and choreographer Sumi Borah found herself at the center of a massive controversy after being implicated in a Rs 2,200 crore online stock trading scam. Along with her husband Tarkik Bora, Borah's arrest and connection to the scam shocked the entertainment industry, drawing attention to white-collar crimes in the region.

Riyan Parag

Young cricket sensation Riyan Parag achieved his dream milestone, making his debut for the Indian cricket team in both T20I and ODI formats in 2024. His stellar IPL performance with the Rajasthan Royals paved the way for his national call-up, making him a beacon of inspiration for aspiring cricketers from the Northeast.

Devajit Saikia

Hailing from Assam, Devajit Saikia was appointed as the acting secretary of the BCCI, succeeding Jay Shah. A former cricketer and Advocate General of Assam, Saikia’s elevation to a key administrative role in Indian cricket underscored his multifaceted capabilities and contribution to sports governance.

Akash Sagar

Social media influencer Akash Sagar courted controversy after an FIR was filed against him for chanting religious slogans inside a church in Meghalaya. Accused of desecrating the Church of Epiphany, Sagar's actions sparked outrage and highlighted the need for sensitivity in a region known for its religious harmony.

Ramen Baruah

The sudden disappearance of renowned Assamese music composer Ramen Baruah left the state in shock. Last seen near the Brahmaputra riverbank in Guwahati, the 84-year-old’s absence sparked a massive search operation, with fans and the music fraternity praying for his safe return.

These individuals shaped Northeast India’s narrative in 2024, each leaving a mark on the region’s political, cultural, and social fabric.