A first-of-its-kind survey, the Gross Domestic Behaviour (GDB) survey, conducted by India Today in collaboration with How India Lives, has revealed crucial revelations about societal attitudes into the social fabric of the country. Covering four crucial sectors — Civic Behaviour, Public Safety, Gender Attitudes, and Diversity & Discrimination — the landmark survey offers insights into areas that often go unattended, but shape the nation at large.

The survey, which reached 9,188 respondents from 21 states and one Union Territory, has unearthed compelling data that provides a unqiue look at India's prevailing social dynamics. It is the first time such an extensive study has been done, offering not just statistical data, but powerful revelations about the state of Indian society, enough to prompt a reevaluation of India’s collective future.

The survey, which also reached Northeast's Assam, disseminated information on how the region's unique socio-political context affects civic behavior, public safety, gender attitudes, and diversity. The state's socio-cultural landscape presents a complex yet evolving picture, shaped by both progressive strides and persistent challenges. While notable improvements are evident in areas like civic behaviour, gender equality, and diversity, deep-rooted issues still remain. These include concerns in public safety, gender biases, religious intermingling, and workplace discrimination.

The findings have unveiled startling differences and disparities, requiring an honest attention. While some results may be uncomfortable to confront, they are essential for understanding the gaps that need to be addressed in order to move toward a more progressive and inclusive society.

By examining civic behavior, public safety, and gender attitudes and disparities, the survey highlights critical areas for improvement. The focus on diversity and discrimination reveals the challenges India faces in fostering a more unified and accepting society.

The GDB survey acts as a wake-up call to the nation, providing a snapshot of societal behaviors that challenges Indians to reflect on their values, behaviors, and attitudes. It holds a mirror up to the country, encouraging discussions and actions aimed at bridging the gaps and aligning societal practices with the needs of a rapidly evolving nation.

Apart from playing a pivotal role in shaping conversations around change, the survey provides the tools for citizens, policymakers, and communities to engage in meaningful dialogue about how to address deep-seated issues and work towards a more equitable future for all. Read on...

Civic Behaviour: Advancements and Challenges

Assam's civic behaviour presents a picture of progress marred by lingering challenges. While the state has made exemplary strides in some areas, key issues, particularly revolving around basic public responsibilities, continue to raise concerns.

For instance, 25 per cent of respondents in Assam feel that it is acceptable to travel without a ticket, well above the national average of 14 per cent. The disparity highlights a significant gap in compliance with public transport norms, indicating room for improvement in fostering a culture of responsibility among commuters.

A key aspect of civic responsibility is the attitude towards bribery and corruption where the state peforms better than the national average, with only 32 per cent of respondents thinking a bribe is necessary to get things done, compared to 61 per cent nationwide. The shift disposes off a relative resistance to corruption.

When it comes to issues like power theft, 18 per cent of respondents in Assam interestingly find tampering with electricity meters acceptable, a figure that is higher than the national average of 10 per cent. Hence, this reveals the need for greater awareness and stronger measures to prevent illegal electricity consumption.

While littering makes for a major area of concern, 31 per cent respondents in Assam see no problem with throwing garbage in public spaces when there is no bin available. This is more than double the national average of 14 per cent, only indicating a need for greater public education on cleanliness and the importance of maintaining shared spaces.

The survey also reveals that 46 per cent of respondents in Assam were comfortable using cash transactions to avoid taxes in property deals, slightly lower than the national figure of 52 per cent. Isn't there a requirement of policy interventions to ensure transparency?

In terms of public willingness to help in emergencies, 81 per cent of respondents in Assam said they would stop to assist an accident victim, slightly below the national average of 88 per cent. The findings reveal a mind-boggling fact that in this case, where greater public engagement should have been recorded, there is still room for improvement.

Noise pollution also remains a concern, with 38 per cent of respondents in Assam accepting the idea of playing loud music without headphones in public. This figure is nearly double the national acceptance rate of 19 per cent, pointing to a lack of awareness around the impact of noise on public spaces.

When it comes to engaging with local leaders, only 55 per cent of respondents in Assam feel comfortable approaching their sarpanch or corporator for assistance, far below the national figure of 79 per cent. On the positive side however, Assam is in line with the national average regarding digital payments, with 75 per cent of respondents preferring UPI and other digital methods, slightly below the national figure of 76 per cent - the need of the hour.

Moreover, only 55 per cent of respondents in Assam acknowledge climate change as a pressing issue, lower than the national figure of 69 per cent.

Finally, the survey also addressed public opinion on the sale of tobacco products, with 72 per cent of respondents in Assam expressing support for a ban, which is lower than the national figure of 84 per cent in favor of such a restriction. Meanwhile, on the sale of alcohol, 68 per cent of respondents in Assam backed a ban, which is lower than the national figure of 82 per cent in favor of such a restriction.

The findings from this survey present a mixed picture of Assam’s civic behaviour. While the state fares better than the national average in areas like bribery and willingness to help in emergencies, there are clear challenges in areas like littering, power theft, and public transport integrity.

Public Safety: Perceptions and Realities

Assam’s public safety indicators reveal a state that, while relatively secure in some aspects, still grapples with trust deficits in law enforcement. The survey finds that 75 per cent of respondents in Assam feel safe using public transportation, lower than the national average of 86 per cent. This suggests that while public transport in Assam is generally perceived as safe, incidents of crime, harassment, or infrastructure concerns may still cause apprehension.

A key indicator of public safety is how people perceive crime in their own neighbourhoods. Only 24 per cent of Assam’s respondents say they feel unsafe in their localities, significantly lower than the national figure of 37 per cent. This suggests that Assam’s communities foster a greater sense of security than many urban centres across India, where rising crime rates, inadequate policing, and overcrowding often create greater risks.

However, when it comes to reporting violent crimes, the data reveals a trust gap. Only 68 per cent of respondents in Assam feel safe reporting such crimes to the police, compared to a much higher national average of 84 per cent. This disparity suggests that while crime rates may be lower in Assam’s neighbourhoods, there is a lingering scepticism regarding police efficiency and protection. Reports from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicate that Assam consistently records a high rate of crimes against women, which could contribute to this hesitancy in engaging with law enforcement.

One of the most significant aspects of public safety is gender-based harassment. The survey finds that 27 per cent of respondents in Assam consider eve-teasing or public harassment of women to be a frequent problem in their area, but the value is lower than the national response of 42 per cent. While this might indicate relatively better conditions for women in Assam, the prevalence of crimes such as human trafficking—Assam ranks among the highest in India for trafficking cases—suggests that safety concerns for women extend beyond everyday harassment.

The survey also explored attitudes toward the presence of stray dogs in localities, with 25 per cent of respondents in Assam supporting a ban on them, which is lower than the national figure of 40 per cent in favor of such a measure. On the issue of traffic rule violations, 32 per cent of respondents in Assam acknowledged regular breaches in their locality, a figure notably lower than the national response of 49 per cent. This suggests that while traffic rule violations are still a concern, Assam's residents report fewer instances of such behavior compared to the broader national trend.

Gender Attitudes: Progress and Persistent Biases

Assam's gender attitudes portray a picture of both progress and persistence. While the state has made notable progress in advancing women's rights and autonomy, significant challenges persist which have been highlighted by the India Today Gross Domestic Behaviour (GDB) survey. The findings offer a detailed view of how gender equality is perceived in the state, showing both positive changes as well as biases when compared to the national average.

In terms of justifying domestic violence, 17 per cent of respondents in Assam believe that a husband is justified in beating his wife over household issues, which is nearly the same as the national figure of 16 per cent, indicating a disturbing revelation of how women are perceived. Despite progress in many fronts, the saga of harmful justifications for domestic abuse persist.

Regarding decision-making within households, 56 per cent of Assam's respondents believe that men should have the final say, significantly lower than the national average of 69 per cent - which is quite troubling. The figures reflect a prevailing patriarchal mindset that continues to influence household dynamics.

When it comes to financial independence, 60 per cent of Assam respondents support a woman’s right to freely use her earnings, a figure lower than the national average of 69 per cent revealing that women’s financial autonomy still faces resistance in some sectors of society.

While there is considerable support for women’s education, with 79 per cent of respondents in Assam agreeing that daughters should receive equal educational opportunities as sons, the figure is still far lower than the national average of 93 per cent - an area that needs major improvement.

Similarly, 70 per cent in the state support women working outside the home, compared to 84 per cent nationwide, portraying that traditional views still hold sway in Assam.

In terms of marital autonomy, 36 per cent agree that women should have the right to marry against parental wishes, slightly higher than the national figure of 32 per cent. Meanwhile, on a more positive note, 37 per cent of respondents believe that women should vote independently, a significantly higher figure compared to the national average of 51 per cent.

In conclusion, Assam needs to heavily reflect on entrenched gender biases which remain in areas like domestic violence, household decision-making, and financial independence.

Diversity and Discrimination: Inclusion and Barriers

Assam, with its complex socio-cultural fabric shaped by ethnic, religious, and linguistic diversity, presents an interesting contrast when compared to national attitudes on inclusion. While the state demonstrates a progressive stance on caste, religious intermingling remains a contested issue.

A striking example of Assam’s inclusive mindset is seen in attitudes toward inter-caste marriage. An impressive 68 per cent of respondents in Assam support inter-caste marriages, far exceeding the national figure of 43 per cent. This suggests that caste barriers, while still present, maybe less rigid in Assam than in many other Indian states, where inter-caste relationships often invite social ostracism and even violence.

However, inter-religious marriage remains a much more divisive subject. Only 41 per cent of Assam’s respondents believe that a man and woman should be free to marry across religious lines, aligning closely with the national figure of 37 per cent. Given Assam’s history of communal tensions, including conflicts over identity and citizenship, this reluctance may stem from deeply rooted anxieties about demographic and cultural shifts. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) process and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) debates have intensified discussions on religious identity in Assam, possibly influencing public sentiment on inter-religious unions.

When it comes to accepting religious diversity in residential spaces, Assam mirrors national attitudes. Around 69 per cent of respondents are comfortable with families of different religions settling in their locality, nearly identical to the national figure of 70 per cent. This suggests that while inter-religious marriage remains a contentious issue, everyday social coexistence is largely accepted.

Workplace discrimination, however, remains a concern. In Assam, 40 per cent of respondents believe that an employer has the right to reject a candidate based on religion, a view shared by 39 per cent nationally. This reflects a troubling persistence of religious bias in hiring, pointing to systemic barriers that prevent true workplace inclusivity.

A particularly contentious issue in Indian society is whether housing societies or residential groups have the right to restrict certain foods, such as beef, in private or communal spaces. Only 24 per cent of Assam’s respondents believe such restrictions should be allowed, compared to a much higher 41 per cent at the national level. This suggests a relatively stronger commitment to personal dietary freedoms in Assam, reflecting the state’s long history of culinary and cultural plurality.