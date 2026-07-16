India-UK trade pact comes into force, duty-free UK access opens for Assam tea

The India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has come into force, opening duty-free access to the United Kingdom market for 99 per cent of India's exports, including Assam tea for the first time.

Welcoming the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the agreement marks a defining moment for the state's tea industry, which will now benefit from duty-free entry into one of its key overseas markets.

In a post on X, Sarma said the agreement would provide a major boost to the lakhs of tea garden workers and growers in Assam by strengthening demand, improving price realisation and enhancing the global standing of the state's Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged tea.

The chief minister said the benefits of the agreement would extend beyond the tea sector, with Assam's agro-processing industry and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) also expected to gain from improved market access.

He noted that India-UK bilateral trade is projected to nearly double to USD 120 billion by 2030, creating new opportunities for farmers, workers, businesses, women, youth and professionals.



The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement came into force yesterday under the visionary leadership of Adarniya @narendramodi ji.



This landmark agreement grants duty-free access to 99% of Bharat's exports to the UK. For Assam, it marks a defining moment. Our tea,… pic.twitter.com/G3S6PVUMIt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2026

Sarma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for strengthening India's global economic partnerships and securing preferential market access for Indian producers through high-quality trade agreements.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement came into effect on July 15, marking a significant milestone in bilateral trade relations and expanding export opportunities for Indian goods in the UK market.