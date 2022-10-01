Ahead of the India Vs South Africa T20 match, Indian cricketers Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav visited Kamakhya Temple in Nilachal Hills ahead of the T20 match to be held on October 2 in Guwahati.

Notably, the teams landed in Guwahati on September 29.

The players visited the temple under tight security in the early hours and also visited Chinnamasta temple atop Nilachal Hills.

The T20 match will take place between India and South Africa on October 2 at Barsapara Stadium.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining two T20I matches against South Africa, the BCCI said in a statement on October 30.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohammed Siraj as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa,” BCCI said.

The T20 International between India and South Africa is set to be a full house with all tickets sold out.