In bizzare incident, the match between India and South Africa at Barsapara Stadium was interrupted as a snake was spotted on the field.

The game was halted as the ground staff tried to take the animal away from the field.

The Indian cricket squad landed in Guwahati on Friday ahead of their second Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday. The players appeared to be in good spirits when they arrived for the encounter on October 2nd.

A team bus transported the players from the LGBI airport to the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

Members of the teams were greeted warmly by hotel personnel and a cultural ensemble performing the Bihu dance at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have given India a good start.

India will eye a score around 200 to feel safe.

Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second T20 against South Africa in Guwahati and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Indian bowlers, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were outstanding in the first T20I and restricted South Africa to 106 -8 in 2o overs.