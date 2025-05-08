In the wake of India’s successful Operation Sindoor, Pijush Hazarika, the Minister for Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery, Water Resources, Social Justice & Empowerment, and Spokesperson for the Government of Assam, expressed his support for the decisive actions taken by the Indian Armed Forces. In a statement shared on his official Twitter account, Hazarika made it clear that India will not tolerate any form of provocation, especially one that leads to the loss of innocent lives.

“Our armed forces stand ever ready 🇮🇳 Pakistan has been met with a strong, unforgiving response for its cowardly provocation,” Hazarika said. He said that under the resolute leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India does not turn a blind eye to the brutal killing of its people. “#OperationSindoor has been launched as a fitting response to Pakistan’s cowardice,” Hazarika added.

The military operation, which was executed by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force on May 7 targeted several terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This was in direct retaliation for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, where 26 innocent civilians were killed and several others injured. The precision missile strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor were aimed at eradicating terrorist infrastructure and delivering justice to the victims of the horrific attack.

As per the information shared by the Ministry of Defence, the operation was carried out between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM on May 7, with a focus on dismantling terror cells that had been linked to the attack in Pahalgam. The strikes were part of India’s broader effort to ensure that Pakistan is held accountable for supporting terrorism and undermining regional peace.

In his statement, Hazarika also mentioned the success of Operation Sindoor in taking out Pakistan’s air defense systems, specifically targeting and destroying critical defense infrastructure in Lahore. This, he said, is a clear indication of India’s growing military might and strategic capability.“This is the new India, a powerful India,” Hazarika said.

The Indian government also stated that while Pakistan has attempted to distance itself from terrorism, the investigation into the Pahalgam attack has uncovered clear links between Pakistan and terrorist groups operating from its soil. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has reiterated that India will not tolerate any further escalation from Pakistan and is prepared to take stronger actions if necessary.

Further intensifying the situation, Pakistan made attempts to engage military targets in northern and western India in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. These attempts were swiftly neutralized by India’s Integrated Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and air defense systems, preventing any loss of life or damage to critical infrastructure.

In response to these ongoing tensions, the Indian government has taken several internal security measures, including shutting down schools in several border districts of Punjab, and cancelling leaves for police personnel. These steps are part of India’s efforts to ensure safety and readiness in the face of potential threats.

Moreover, the government has advised OTT platforms to halt the streaming of Pakistan-origin content, citing national security concerns amid the rising tensions between the two countries.

“India will not tolerate the loss of innocent lives, and Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message that any act of terrorism will be met with a powerful response,” Hazarika said.