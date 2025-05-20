Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched another sharp attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on May 20, posting an indirect remark on social media that likened his frustration to the feeling Indians experience when Pakistan wins a cricket match against India. "The nation will not tolerate betrayal," he said.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma stated, "Only a certain section of Indians finds itself restless and frustrated every time India defeats Pakistan in cricket," attacking Gogoi indirectly.

He further informed that only a "select few dare to visit Pakistan with formal approval from its Interior Ministry", further adding, "Even fewer draw salaries from Pakistani-funded NGOs. And the rarest — and most disgraceful — are those who go so far as to surrender their minor child’s Indian passport."

Sarma went on to slam Gogoi, adding, "Unfortunately, we have a Member of Parliament from Assam who fits into all these categories. But let it be clear — our laws know how to deal with such individuals. The nation will not tolerate betrayal."

Only a certain section of Indians finds itself restless and frustrated every time India defeats Pakistan in cricket .

Only a select few dare to visit Pakistan with formal approval from its Interior Ministry. Even fewer draw salaries from Pakistani-funded NGOs. And the rarest —… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 20, 2025

After CM Sarma's previous allegations of Gogoi visiting Pakistan on the "invitation of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," the neighbouring country's spy agency, CM Sarma on Monday asserted that if he is lying in the matter, then a resolution should be brought in the Assembly and the Court can even summon him.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma asked everyone to wait till September 10, leaving everyone in doubt.

"Whether he had gone to Pakistan or not, what is his children's citizenship, whether his wife took salary from Pakistan or not, why he is waiting for the SIT, he can tell this to journalists. Himanta Biswa Sarma can tell a lie, but the Chief Minister of Assam cannot lie. If the Chief Minister of Assam lies, then a resolution should be taken out in the assembly, and the court can summon the Chief Minister. Wait till September 10," the Assam CM said.

Earlier, CM Sarma had said, "Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on invitation of ISI. For the first time, I want to say that he went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI. We have that document. He went there to receive training."

The chief minister further claimed that Gogoi's visit was facilitated not by Pakistan's Ministry of External Affairs or Cultural Ministry, but by the Pakistan's Home Department, making it a matter of serious national concern.

"Gaurav Gogoi went there after receiving the letter from the Pakistan Home Department. He went there following the invitation of the Pakistan government. Not External Affairs, Cultural Ministry, he went there at the invitation of the Pakistan Home Department," Sarma claimed, adding that the matter is a "serious matter...more considerable action will be taken."

Additionally, CM Sarma had also claimed that the Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens.