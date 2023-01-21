The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct an air combat exercise in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh along with other northeastern states.

This air combat exercise comes amid the increased tension in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control as a result of the 32-month-long military conflict in eastern Ladak.

The upcoming exercise will be bigger in scale and will include a variety of platforms, including C-130J 'Super Hercules' aircraft, Chinook heavy-lift and Apache attack helicopters among others.

As per reports, this exercise is said to be conducted early next month in February 2023 and will involve frontline fighters, helicopters, other aircraft, and drones.

Also Read: Arunachal: India capable of responding to aggression along border, says Rajnath Singh

From February 1 to February 5, the Eastern Air Command, which has its headquarters in Shillong, will participate in a "command-level" exercise to evaluate its operational preparedness.

The exercise will likely encompass all eastern sector assets, including Rafales and Sukhoi-30MKI fighters flying from air bases including Hasimara, Tezpur, and Chabua.

Earlier in September 2022, India participated in a mega air combat exercise “Pitch Black 2022” among 17 nations, held in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Over 100 aircraft and 2,500 military personnel from 17 nations took part in the drill.

The Royal Australian Air Force hosts Ex Pitch Black, a yearly multi-national large force employment warfare exercise (RAAF). The exercise's goals are to strengthen the bonds between the participating forces and to improve interoperability via the exchange of information and experience. The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) regards "Pitch Black" as its "capstone" international engagement operation with key partners and allies' air forces.