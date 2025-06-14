The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have intensified operations in Manipur, focusing on dismantling militant infrastructure and enhancing security measures. Regular firing exercises were held at Darranga, aiming to maintain high levels of operational readiness.

The weapons play a vital role in enhancing the Force’s combat effectiveness and precision.

An official statement by Assam Rifles highlighted the significance of regular firing exercises at Darranga Field Firing Range in Assam, stating, "Regular firing exercises at Darranga are integral to maintaining high levels of operational readiness. These weapons play a vital role in enhancing the Force's combat effectiveness and precision."

Key recoveries in recent operations

On May 27, the Indian Army launched an operation in the Chadong area of Imphal East district, recovering five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and uncovering a hideout with two 12-bore rifles and other materials.

In another significant operation on June 1, a joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police searched the Khuangmun area in Churachandpur District. This resulted in the recovery of seven weapons, including .303 and single-barrel rifles, and two IEDs.

Comprehensive security measures

The Kakching district saw a similar operation on June 2, leading to the recovery of two IEDs weighing approximately 8 kg, five weapons, including an INSAS rifle. This highlights continuous efforts to dismantle militant networks.

In the Rashidpur Forest of Jiribam District, another operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on 2 June resulted in the recovery of five weapons and grenades. These recoveries underscore the importance of intelligence-based operations.

Coordination with multiple agencies

From May 26 to June 5, operations coordinated among the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other security agencies led to the apprehension of 23 cadres and recovery of 40 weapons, alongside nine IEDs and grenades.

The coordinated efforts reflect a robust strategy to counteract militant threats and fortify security in Manipur.