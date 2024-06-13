The Indian Army has launched a nationwide motorcycle expedition to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its victory in the Kargil War and to honor the indomitable spirit of the Gunners. This expedition, named Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition, highlights the pivotal role played by the Indian Army during the war and pays tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition began simultaneously from Dinjan Military Station, Dhanuskodi, and Dwarka. These routes will converge in Delhi and culminate in Drass, the epicenter of the Kargil conflict. The Eastern Route of the expedition will cover 4000 kilometers, passing through eight states and union territories.

On 12 June 2024, the expedition reached Jorhat Military Station, where Major General Deepak Sharma, VSM, General Officer Commanding, 41 Sub Area, welcomed the riders. The following day, Brigadier MR Subodh, Deputy General Officer Commanding, 41 Sub Area, flagged off the expedition from Jorhat. The motorcyclists participating in the expedition are all from the Regiment of Artillery. The flagging-in ceremony was witnessed by NCC students who later interacted with the riders.

The Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition will honor Kargil war widows (Veer Naris) and veterans along its route, recognizing their selfless sacrifice for the nation. In addition to commemorating the Kargil victory, the expedition aims to educate school children, NCC cadets, and Indian citizens about the valor and bravery of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War.

Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati, emphasized that this expedition not only celebrates a historic military victory but also serves as a medium to inspire and educate future generations about the courage and dedication of the Indian Army.