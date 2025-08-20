Army launches Exercise Samanvay Shakti in Assam, Manipur to boost civil-military synergy

The Indian Army has launched a landmark collaboration with the governments of Assam and Manipur to enhance cooperation, cohesion, and mutual understanding between security forces and civil administration.

The initiative, Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025, was inaugurated today at Laipuli in Upper Assam. The Military-Civil Integration Exercise is designed to strengthen synergy between security forces, government departments, and civil institutions in tackling the complex challenges of the region through a unified and coordinated approach.

The inaugural session witnessed participation from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, District Administration, Police, Intelligence Agencies, NDRF, SDRF, Medical Officials, BRO & GREF, Railways, educational institutions and security officials from OIL India, IOCL and Coal India alongwith representatives of the local media.

A similar exercise is being undertaken in Manipur from August 20 to 30, including aspects of disaster management, healthcare, education, Public Works Development, forest department initiatives, narcotics, irrigation, road safety, employment opportunities in Armed forces, sports, coordination amongst the state police, Army and paramilitary forces along with the Infrastructure development through Operation Sadbhavna.

The 10-day exercise aims to take concrete steps towards achieving an improved state of readiness, supported by unhindered channels of communication and refined standard operating procedures through practical rehearsals.

Most importantly, Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025 seeks to further strengthen the bond of trust between the people of Upper Assam & Manipur and the institutions that serve them, thereby contributing towards preparedness for security challenges, development towards nation building, and reinforcing national integration.