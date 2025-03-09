The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps, under the Eastern Command, successfully organized a Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally at Tamulpur, Assam, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of those who have served the nation with valour. Held under the motto “Bhootpurv Sainik, Abhootpurv Yogdaan, Aapko Saadar Pranaam,” the event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 4,800 ex-servicemen (ESM) and their family members from Lower Assam in attendance.

Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, expressed gratitude to the ex-servicemen for their dedicated service and sacrifices. He reiterated the Army’s unwavering support for their well-being. The event featured the felicitation of war widows (Veer Naris), mothers of martyrs (Veer Matas), and war veterans, along with the distribution of motorized scooters and wheelchairs to disabled ex-servicemen and their dependents.

The rally served as a one-stop platform for addressing key concerns of veterans, including pensions, medical assistance, welfare schemes, and employment opportunities. Help desks and service stalls—set up by PCDA, Record Offices, and Zila Sainik Boards—facilitated on-the-spot resolutions for 453 cases related to pensions and emoluments. Specialist doctors at medical camps provided essential healthcare services, while a CSD outlet ensured easy access to subsidized goods. Additional facilities included Aadhaar updating counters by UIDAI and financial consultation booths set up by leading banks.

A Job Mela, featuring MSMEs and district administration stalls, was a key highlight, offering employment opportunities to veterans and their dependents. Skill development institutes and Kisan Jagrukta Camps also provided guidance on entrepreneurship and agricultural ventures. A special Agniveer scheme registration counter was set up to assist the wards of ex-servicemen in exploring career opportunities in the armed forces.

The rally also showcased the Army’s rich traditions and heritage through Khukri Drill, Gatka, Unarmed Combat (UAC) demonstrations, and a Pipe Band display.